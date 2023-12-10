Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Capricor Therapeutics from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $113.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 3.92. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $8.22.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 617.82% and a negative net margin of 208.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 46.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 138,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 28.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 66,633 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

