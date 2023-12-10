Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of HY stock opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.80. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $59.64.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 40.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 690.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 46,150 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.6% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 41,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

