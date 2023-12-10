Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Gentex Stock Up 0.2 %

GNTX opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.57 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Gentex’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Gentex

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 414.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

