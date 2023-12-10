Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Enel Chile Stock Up 0.3 %
Enel Chile stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. Enel Chile has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09.
Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 127.33%.
About Enel Chile
Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.
