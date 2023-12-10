Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Enel Chile Stock Up 0.3 %

Enel Chile stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. Enel Chile has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 127.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 429.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

