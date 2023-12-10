Stephens Cuts America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Price Target to $83.00

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stephens from $135.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

CRMT opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average of $92.44. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $127.96. The stock has a market cap of $386.50 million, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.58.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($4.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($5.09). America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

