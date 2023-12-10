CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CINT. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CI&T from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CI&T from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CI&T from $7.20 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Get CI&T alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CI&T

CI&T Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CINT opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. CI&T has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $679.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CI&T by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda lifted its position in CI&T by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda now owns 65,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,782,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in CI&T by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.