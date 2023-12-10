G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Raised to $30.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of GIII opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 2.49.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.70. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $263,985.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $705,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $488,218.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

