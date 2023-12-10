Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Susquehanna

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.63.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.59. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $659.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $254,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at $56,908,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,127 shares of company stock worth $1,455,502 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

