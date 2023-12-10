Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC raised Dollar General from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.28.

Dollar General Stock Down 3.8 %

Dollar General stock opened at $127.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $251.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

