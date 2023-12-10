Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHOP. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.85.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Shopify has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $75.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a PE ratio of -79.69 and a beta of 2.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

