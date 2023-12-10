Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $126.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SJM. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Consumer Edge raised J. M. Smucker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $119.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.20. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,988.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.30.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,066.67%.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,854,000 after buying an additional 593,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,342,000 after acquiring an additional 73,553 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.