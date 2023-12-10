Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $126.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SJM. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Consumer Edge raised J. M. Smucker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.00.
J. M. Smucker Stock Performance
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,066.67%.
Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,854,000 after buying an additional 593,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,342,000 after acquiring an additional 73,553 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
