Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teleflex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $258.40.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE TFX opened at $231.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 13.65%. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Teleflex by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Teleflex by 305.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

