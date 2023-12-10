Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Given “Outperform” Rating at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tourmaline Bio’s FY2026 earnings at ($4.00) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRML. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Tourmaline Bio Price Performance

Shares of TRML opened at $18.62 on Thursday. Tourmaline Bio has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $79.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.70). Equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Bio will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tourmaline Bio

In related news, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $67,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 729,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,398,197.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tourmaline Bio news, Director Caley Castelein purchased 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 516,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,515,351.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $67,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 729,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,398,197.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,950 shares of company stock worth $515,022 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops medicines and therapies for the Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and Thyroid Eye Disease (TED). The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

