Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Bank of America

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on STX. UBS Group upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.35.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $80.59 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $494,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $494,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $1,245,459.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,095.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,871,053 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,937 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,354,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $949,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $918,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $625,307,000 after purchasing an additional 819,501 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

