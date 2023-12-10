Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

VRTS stock opened at $206.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.99. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $248.23. The company has a quick ratio of 13.10, a current ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.68 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 18.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

