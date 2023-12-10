Bank of America Lowers Toast (NYSE:TOST) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TOST. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Toast from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.32.

NYSE:TOST opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.56. Toast has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $5,072,068.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $1,172,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,704.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $5,072,068.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,143,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,322 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,672. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Toast in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

