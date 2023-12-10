APA (NASDAQ:APA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on APA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.47.

Get APA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on APA

APA Stock Up 1.9 %

APA stock opened at $34.47 on Thursday. APA has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 3.32.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that APA will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,681 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its position in APA by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in APA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,450,000 after purchasing an additional 167,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in APA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,144,000 after purchasing an additional 153,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.