Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.06. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

