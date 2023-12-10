Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded Avid Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $27.05 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.05 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Avid Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.22.

Avid Technology stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $33.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.57). Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $91.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,053,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 74,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

