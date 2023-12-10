Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $69.00.

WRB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.57.

Shares of WRB opened at $71.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 287.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 106.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 132.6% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth $27,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

