USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USDP opened at $0.24 on Thursday. USD Partners has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.23.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). USD Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that USD Partners will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 199,696 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 958,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 99,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in USD Partners during the first quarter worth $147,000. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

