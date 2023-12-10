Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Lowered to $22.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BE has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.12.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Bloom Energy stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $400.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 24.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $47,286.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,210.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BE. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

