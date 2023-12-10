Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aramark from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Aramark from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Aramark from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.54. Aramark has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average is $35.01.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 102.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562,434 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aramark by 1,042.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aramark by 63.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,929,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $95,987,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at $78,760,000.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

