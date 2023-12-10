Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $2.86 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.30.

Get Ambev alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ambev

Ambev Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. Ambev has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $3.23.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ambev by 244.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,297,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623,051 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Ambev by 43.6% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 61,508,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ambev by 39.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691,138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ambev by 102.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,177,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambev by 34,240.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,181,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.