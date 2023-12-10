Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Grupo Simec Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SIM opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.30. Grupo Simec has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.