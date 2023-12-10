BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of BYD in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company.
BYD Stock Performance
BYD Company Profile
BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.
