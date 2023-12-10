KeyCorp Trims BOX (NYSE:BOX) Target Price to $30.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BOX’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.33.

BOX Stock Performance

BOX stock opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.45. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 119.96, a P/E/G ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.93.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BOX

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $336,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,165 shares in the company, valued at $39,005,430.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,693.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $336,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,005,430.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,270 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GTS Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of BOX by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of BOX by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 19,896 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

