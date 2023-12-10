Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $116.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $94.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.44.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $805,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

