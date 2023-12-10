Asana’s (ASAN) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their underweight rating on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Asana from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC cut Asana from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, FBN Securities lowered their price objective on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.86.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.77. Asana has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $26.27.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.09 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 80.39% and a negative net margin of 45.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Asana will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,631,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,917,649 shares in the company, valued at $875,090,863.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,631,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,917,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,090,863.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,882 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $68,090.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,328.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,893,766 shares of company stock worth $51,368,048 and sold 67,815 shares worth $1,192,325. 63.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,440,000 after purchasing an additional 148,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,069,000 after purchasing an additional 352,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,735,000 after purchasing an additional 163,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,141,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,206,000 after purchasing an additional 880,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after purchasing an additional 331,400 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

