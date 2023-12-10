JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades BRF (NYSE:BRFS) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

BRF Stock Performance

Shares of BRF stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BRF has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. BRF had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRF will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 110.1% during the second quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 16,983,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 62.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,902,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357,987 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,333,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,895,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of BRF by 69.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,776,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BRF by 2,443.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

