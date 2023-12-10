Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $8.50 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $7.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.30 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.85.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 62.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 133.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 80,088 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 76,127 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 184.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

