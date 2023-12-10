XPO (NYSE:XPO) Given New $96.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on XPO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of XPO from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.48.

Get XPO alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on XPO

XPO Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:XPO opened at $82.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.35. XPO has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.11.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that XPO will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at XPO

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in XPO by 1.9% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in XPO by 1.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in XPO by 3.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in XPO by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.