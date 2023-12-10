Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.44.

NYSE:RWT opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $823.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $8.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -95.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 51.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 20,294 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,948,000 after buying an additional 150,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

