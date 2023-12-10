Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Evolent Health to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.56.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVH

Evolent Health Stock Performance

EVH opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $511.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.21 million. Research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 198,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,949,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,742,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,923,098.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 198,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,949,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,239,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,433,000 after buying an additional 449,664 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 38,912 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 24.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,520,000.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.