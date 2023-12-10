Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.61.

SFIX opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $468.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.57 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 34,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $106,357.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,087 shares in the company, valued at $248,269.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

