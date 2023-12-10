J. M. Smucker’s (SJM) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $122.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Consumer Edge raised J. M. Smucker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.00.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $119.33 on Wednesday. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,988.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.30.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

