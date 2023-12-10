Desjardins Lowers Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$34.50

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$35.50 to C$34.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$33.10.

Shares of CVE opened at C$22.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$20.31 and a 52-week high of C$29.18.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.34 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 7.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 4.011745 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.29%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

