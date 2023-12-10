Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Given New C$165.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$163.00 to C$162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Veritas Investment Research lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$201.70 to C$197.10 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$214.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$203.01.

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$147.38 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$144.16 and a 1-year high of C$217.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$170.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$183.51. The company has a market cap of C$28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 37.72 and a quick ratio of 23.26.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$415.23 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 55.19%. Research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 5.2676785 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

