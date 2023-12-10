Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given a C$11.50 Price Target by Eight Capital Analysts

Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price target on Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.25 to C$8.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.10 to C$9.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.30.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$6.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.47. The company has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.29, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$5.46 and a 52 week high of C$8.47.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$644.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$669.09 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1952555 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hudbay Minerals

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total transaction of C$44,178.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

