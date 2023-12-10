Eight Capital Analysts Give Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) a C$11.50 Price Target

Eight Capital set a C$11.50 target price on Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lundin Mining from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$8.40 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.90 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.09.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LUN

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$9.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$7.35 and a 52-week high of C$11.93. The firm has a market cap of C$7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.71.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.108545 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.