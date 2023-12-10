AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $2,800.00 at Barclays

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZO. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,975.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,863.00 to $2,933.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,851.50.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,620.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,587.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,520.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone will post 149.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,069 shares of company stock worth $38,803,642. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

