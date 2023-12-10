JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target to GBX 166

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 142 ($1.79) to GBX 166 ($2.10) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ROO. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 120 ($1.52) to GBX 145 ($1.83) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 125 ($1.58) to GBX 150 ($1.89) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 149 ($1.88).

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROO

Deliveroo Stock Performance

About Deliveroo

Shares of ROO stock opened at GBX 141.60 ($1.79) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,416.00, a PEG ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.39. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of GBX 76.82 ($0.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 149.40 ($1.89). The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.01.

(Get Free Report)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.