JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target to GBX 166

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 142 ($1.79) to GBX 166 ($2.10) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ROO. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 120 ($1.52) to GBX 145 ($1.83) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 125 ($1.58) to GBX 150 ($1.89) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 149 ($1.88).
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
