Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target Raised to GBX 350 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trainline (LON:TRN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 316 ($3.99) to GBX 350 ($4.42) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TRN has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 371 ($4.69) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 332.75 ($4.20).

LON:TRN opened at GBX 291.80 ($3.69) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5,836.00 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 273.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 261.56. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 216.40 ($2.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 316.90 ($4.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

