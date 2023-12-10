Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Advantage Solutions from $2.90 to $3.30 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADV opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. Advantage Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.27.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advantage Solutions news, CFO Christopher Growe acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James M. Kilts purchased 35,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $71,952.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 641,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Growe acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atairos Partners GP Inc. bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,636,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 3,124,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,967 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,561,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

