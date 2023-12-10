Future (LON:FUTR) PT Lowered to GBX 1,685

Future (LON:FUTR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($24.00) to GBX 1,685 ($21.28) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Future to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 827 ($10.45) to GBX 758 ($9.57) in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Future to an underperform rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.22) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Future from GBX 757 ($9.56) to GBX 827 ($10.45) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Future from GBX 1,350 ($17.05) to GBX 1,080 ($13.64) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,070.14 ($13.52).

Future stock opened at GBX 615 ($7.77) on Wednesday. Future has a 52 week low of GBX 515.50 ($6.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,754 ($22.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 879.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 795.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £719.86 million, a PE ratio of 640.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Future’s payout ratio is 312.50%.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

