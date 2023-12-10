Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Paragon Banking Group Stock Performance

Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 557.50 ($7.04) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 477.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 506.57. Paragon Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 439.18 ($5.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 621.50 ($7.85). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.26. The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 442.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a GBX 19.20 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is 2,380.95%.

Insider Transactions at Paragon Banking Group

About Paragon Banking Group

In other news, insider Richard Woodman purchased 25,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 526 ($6.64) per share, with a total value of £133,214.76 ($168,264.19). Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending segments. The Mortgage Lending segment provides buy-to-let, and owner-occupied first and second charge lending and related services. The Commercial Lending segment undertakes leasing activities, development finance, structured lending, and other offerings primarily for SME customers; and engages in motor finance business.

