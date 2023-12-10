3i Group’s (III) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,550 ($32.21) price target on the stock.

3i Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of III opened at GBX 2,344 ($29.61) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,087.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,001.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 494.51, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 2.34. 3i Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,271 ($16.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,352 ($29.71).

3i Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 26.50 ($0.33) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. 3i Group’s payout ratio is 1,118.14%.

Insider Transactions at 3i Group

About 3i Group

In related news, insider Jasi Halai purchased 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,031 ($25.65) per share, with a total value of £8,936.40 ($11,287.61). Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

