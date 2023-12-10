MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $495.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $445.00 to $495.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MDB has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $432.44.

MDB stock opened at $381.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of -144.62 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $164.59 and a 12-month high of $442.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $371.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.15.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total transaction of $1,854,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,641,567.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total transaction of $177,368.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total value of $1,854,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,641,567.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,511 shares of company stock valued at $108,766,329 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after buying an additional 897,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MongoDB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

