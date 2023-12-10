MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTG. Barclays initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.88.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $296.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 61.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.62%.

Institutional Trading of MGIC Investment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth $63,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

