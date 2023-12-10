Rocket Companies’ (RKT) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a $8.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RKT. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $9.25 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.68.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

RKT opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $11.94.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 34.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.